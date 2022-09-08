POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman tasted the lows in racing this week but he's hoping for a high in the sport on Saturday.
Bowman's 2019 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes winner Begood Toya Mother suffered a heart attack at his stable on Wednesday and passed away while his undefeated filly Bubble Palace prepared for a run in the $175,000 Cap D'Antibes Stakes (1100m) at Flemington.
"It's been a tough week," Bowman told The Standard. "Begood Toya Mother was a stable favourite. Our kids just loved the horse and a lot of people from around Warrnambool had small shares in him. His win in the group one Rupert Clarke back in 2019 helped put us in the spotlight.
"We were lucky on Wednesday as the vet was at the stables when it happened. Racing is full of emotions on so many fronts and ours were tested on Wednesday and now I've got my fingers crossed for a high with Bubble Palace."
The three-year-old filly won her two starts at Ballarat and Warrnambool in May before she was spelled lines up against 17 rivals in the race down the famous Flemington straight.
"Bubble Palace is in top order," Bowman said. "She's had three jump-outs at Penshurst, Stawell and St Arnaud to prepare her for the first up run.
"I'm very happy how she is within her self. She's fit enough to run a good race. My biggest fear is going down the Flemington straight for the first time, There's a lot of horses don't handle the straight.
"I've got my fingers crossed she'll be right. I'm just hoping she does handle it, if she does it opens a lot of nice options for her going forward."
Bubble Palace, a $180,000 purchase at the 2021 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale has won over $105,000 in stake money from her two race wins. Bowman also saddles up Fortunate Kiss in the $300,000 Let's Elope Stakes while other local trainers Symon Wilde, Tom Dabernig and Shane Jackson have runners on the big nine race Flemington program.
