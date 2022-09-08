South Rovers had no-one turn up for its 13 and under tryouts two years ago. This year, that age group - now playing 15 and under - had 28 trial before the final team made it all the way to Saturday's grand final.
The Lions, who play Merrivale in the decider, are determined to send departing teammates off on a high.
Klara Watson and Ivy Richardson are two who are bound for boarding school next year, with others to move up in age.
Captain Heidi Wallace, who started at South Rovers aged eight, said it was important the team cherished its final game together.
"It's something to look forward to even though it's coming to an end," she said.
She said making a grand final was a great opportunity and was confident the team would give it "their best shot".
"We've always done our best and tried to overcome certain teams and we have," she said. "We're excited for Saturday."
She said the Lions' strength was their teamwork and key to unlocking the win.
As for her pep talk ahead of the game, Wallace said she would say something along the lines of; "We've got this, do your best, it doesn't matter if we win or lose, it's just for the experience and it's a great honour."
Coach Nadine Porter said it had been a great season for the team, with "everyone eager to learn" and "very competitive".
Porter said many of the Lions' senior netballers had helped out at training in recent weeks, with the A grade team writing letters to their corresponding 15 and under player based on position.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
