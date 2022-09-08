The Standard

South Rovers set to contest under 15 Warrnambool and District league grand final

Meg Saultry
South Rovers's 15 and under netballers, Imadni Gainey, Mackenzie Walker, Ivy Richardson, Amelia Harris, Heidi Wallace, Kokoda Porter and Klara Watson ahead of the WDFNL grand final. Picture by Anthony Brady

South Rovers had no-one turn up for its 13 and under tryouts two years ago. This year, that age group - now playing 15 and under - had 28 trial before the final team made it all the way to Saturday's grand final.

