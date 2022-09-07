The Standard

Warrnambool Wolves boast four teams in South West Victorian Football Association grand finals

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves' under 16 co-captains Will Hammond and Oscar Cooke, women's player Brooke Gent, men's coach Corrie Shields and under 14 co-captains Gabe Lim, Julian Cooke and Matthew Callaghan. Picture by Meg Saultry

Warrnambool Wolves boast four changes to bring home silverware in South West Victoria Football Association grand finals on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.