Warrnambool Wolves boast four changes to bring home silverware in South West Victoria Football Association grand finals on Sunday.
The Wolves division one men's, division one women's, under 16 and under 14 teams will all feature in deciders at Camperdown's Leura Oval on Sunday.
Division one playing coach Corrie Shields said his team was "pumped" to make a grand final and exorcise past demons of two lost grand finals to Corangamite Lions in 2018 and 2019. The Wolves will face Portland.
"The whole season we've been undefeated," Shields said. "Everyone is really excited."
Shield said players approached the season looking to make up for lost time especially those who experienced the heartbreak of losing grand finals. Shields believes this year's squad was the best he's been involved in, both on-and-off the pitch.
"Individually the talent we have across the field is phenomenal," he said.
Brooke Gent, who has played at the club for 17 years, said it was exciting for the Wolves division one women's team to play their first SWFVA grand final after two seasons in the league.
"The first time we finished on top of the ladder but didn't get to play finals because of COVID-19," she said. "It's nice to be able to showcase women's soccer... and build the league."
The Wolves will play inaugural side Port Fairy Plovers, who Gent believes has improved out of sight this season.
"They started off finding their feet, a little bit unsure of how to play as a team," she said. "But the last time we met them, there has been huge improvements."
Gent said the key to a Wolves win was to hold positions across the pitch and play as a team.
In the junior ranks, the under 16s play Portland, with Wolves co-captains Will Hammond, 15 and Oscar Cooke, 16, expecting a tough game.
"Portland are our main rivals," Cooke said. "But we've got friends in there as well, so it should be a really good game."
Hammond said it had been an enjoyable season despite limited competition in the under 16 division.
"It's been pretty good just to have a good hit out," he said of a three-team fixture. The leaders agreed their team would need to play their hearts out in the decider.
"We've got to play our very best and take no nonsense from anyone," Cooke said. "But mostly, we just want to have fun."
In the under 14s, the Wolves meet Hamilton in the decider, with co-captains Gabe Lim, 14, Julian Cooke, 13 and Matthew Callaghan, 12, excited about the prospect of lining up in a grand final.
Cooke said the team was driven to play harder after the disappointment of not experiencing finals in 2019. For Lim, his last memories of a grand final was in 2019, which the Wolves lost. Callaghan said he wanted his teammates to try their hardest, with fun also a big component, according to Lim.
The first game starts at 9.45am at Leura Oval.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
