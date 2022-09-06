Panmure skipper Louis Kew says Saturday's last-gasp preliminary final victory will hold his side in good stead for the Warrnambool and District league grand final stage.
The Bulldogs scrapped their way to an epic victory against Kolora-Noorat, down by five goals in the third quarter to advance to what is set to be a tightly-fought grand final against Nirranda at the Reid Oval on Saturday.
Kew said the win fuelled belief in the group that from any position the Bulldogs could find a way to come out on top.
He believes the wins the group has been involved with during the finals and the regular season are the perfect preparation for a grand final.
"It was bloody unreal - our backs were against the wall there halfway through the third quarter, even at three quarter time we were three goals down," he said.
"To see the boys grinding it out, grinding and grinding, working them over, it was bloody pleasing.
"We got into this position for a reason, we're a good side when we play our style of footy.
"It puts belief into the 22 blokes on the field knowing we can win these types of games."
The Bulldogs have certainly been tested throughout the finals series, going down to the Blues by 21 points in the first semi-final a few weeks ago and prevailing in two thrillers against Kolora-Noorat, but Kew believed the group was embracing the journey and looking forward to enjoying the grand final experience.
"Power are an unreal side, there's so much talent so to get the win against them was great but we'll now roll into Nirranda who are also a fantastic side.
"'Harko' (Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness) is coaching them really well and we know we'll have to be at our best (to win)."
The first bounce will be at 2.20pm at the Reid Oval in Warrnambool on Saturday.
