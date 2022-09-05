NIRRANDA is backing one of its leaders to make an impact in the grand final after overcoming injury.
Blues assistant coach Nick Couch will run out against Panmure in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league decider at Reid Oval.
Advertisement
The former VFL player has overcome a hamstring injury sustained in round 17 against Old Collegians to take his place in the Blues' forward line.
Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness said Couch - a former Terang Mortlake player - would add on-field leadership.
Harkness said Couch was the runner during the Blues' second semi-final win and "got a few miles in the legs".
"We haven't finalised the hard part of this equation of who goes out but Nick is definitely going to be playing and we're pretty happy to have him back," he told The Standard.
"He is the type of player with his experience (who will be handy).
"He's been in these situations plenty of times before, having coached his own premiership at Springbank.
"To have him on the field, or even when he's been on the bench while injured, he's just such a valuable part of our team."
Couch will play forward as the Blues - aiming for their third premiership in seven years - try to stretch the Bulldogs' defence.
He has kicked 14 goals from just six games in season 2022 and has trained fully for three weeks, giving the coach confidence to pick him.
"He is a really difficult and dangerous match-up for the opposition defenders," Harkness said.
"He straightens us up and leads that forward line really well.
"He makes the other five forwards all better around him with his leadership and direction."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.