Warrnambool Rangers will look to replicate a polished semi-final performance in this weekend's preliminary finals.
The Rangers meet Ballarat North United in the Ballarat District Soccer Association preliminary finals on Sunday, the winner advancing to a grand final against Vikings Football Club.
Advertisement
Coach Cam Pyke said the Rangers would approach the game with confidence despite two regular season defeats to United.
"Finals are a different game ball," he said. "You clean the slate from the regular season."
Pyke believes if the Rangers can emulate their form from Sunday's semi-final they would be hard to beat at Ballarat's Morshead Stadium.
The Rangers earned a 5-1 semi-final victory against Bacchus Marsh, following a commanding 4-0 first half.
"From the first whistle, our pressure across the pitch was amazing," Pyke said. "Our defensive pressure to win the ball back, we really starved Bacchus Marsh of possession of the ball and that allowed us to create a number of attacking opportunities."
A goal to Isaac Welsh in the seventh minute boosted confidence, before James MacAuslan, Chance Kelly and George Paspaliaris all scored in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Pyke praised the work-rate of his three midfielders, Owen Kirby, Kane Ackerly and Harry Bermingham.
"They gave us first use of the ball and were so clean going forward," he said.
The Rangers then kept emotions in check in the second half to hold onto their lead before MacAuslan scored his second goal in the 88th minute.
"You don't want to get too low, but you don't want to get too high," Pyke said. "We coasted through and looked after a few bodies who were a bit sore and got through with a good result."
South West Victoria Soccer Associations' grand final fixture is set after a thrilling preliminary finals round.
Warrnambool Wolves will vie for the division one title against Portland Panthers, while the Wolves' women's team meet Port Fairy in the decider.
The Wolves' under 16 and under 14s, as well as the Rangers' under 12s have all reached a grand final.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.