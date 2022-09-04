Kate and Matilda Sewell say pride was the overwhelming feeling after winning a Big V division one flag together.
Mother and daughter played key roles in the Mermaids' championship-winning run, including Matilda's emergence in the five spot while Kate joined mid-season to cover injuries and add further experience to an up-and-coming group.
"It was amazing, it was a feeling of pride in all the girls, but especially Matilda," Kate, 45, said after the win. "It's an amazing thing we've done together and something not many people do."
Kate said the championship medallion of her own was a bonus for her.
"A lot of people were asking if I was nervous and I said 'I'm not really nervous' because there is not that much expectation on me," she said. "Whatever I can do is a bonus. It's just so lovely being part of a team and it's a great group of girls and something we'll always remember."
Matilda, bursting with excitement, said it felt surreal when the final buzzer went and the Mermaids had won.
"Leading in to it I was so nervous," the 16-year-old said. "Winning was the best feeling."
Kate said it was exciting to have the opportunity to hold on for the win, and knew if their teammates could hold and use all the time available, the Suns wouldn't have time to counter.
"It was about us keeping control of the ball and looking after it and keeping strong and I knew we'd come out with a win," she said.
Kate said while a championship was far from anyone's guess 10 weeks ago, the potential in the group was always there.
"We knew we had a lot of fantastic, up-and-coming juniors and then amazing experienced players," she said. "It was just about them coming together and I think each week we've got better and better.
"We would never have guessed this would have happened 10 weeks ago, we're just incredibly happy now."
Matilda has a chance to add more medallions to the family trophy cabinet in a fortnight, with her Koroit Saints' under 17 and division one squads earning a spot in a Hampden league grand final.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
