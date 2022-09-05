EMERGING athlete Paiyton Noonan is chance to collect three premiership medallions in the space of a week.
The 15-year-old was part of Warrnambool Mermaids' Big V championship-winning basketball team and will feature in two Warrnambool and District netball league grand finals on Saturday.
Advertisement
Noonan, who conceded she was "a bit nervous", will play for Merrivale's 17 and under and A grade sides at Reid Oval.
"It would be unreal (to win both), really fun and good for the club too," she said.
The Warrnambool College student's rapid rise in A grade came as a surprise and she often plays a full game for the Elisha Sobey-coached team.
"When Elisha first asked me if I wanted to have a run in A grade I definitely didn't think I'd be getting four quarters," Noonan said.
"But ever since Chloe Lovell did her ACL I have been given the opportunity to step up into her position and have a go."
She has cemented a spot as a goal attack noted for her long-range accuracy - a trait she carries onto the netball court from her basketball background.
"Both grades are definitely different types of play," Noonan said of the 17 and under and A grade competitions.
"One is faster, more physical and stronger than the other but it's been really good being able to play against people in your own age group but then also even better people in seniors. It has made me a lot stronger and I see the game in a more physical way."
Noonan, who will start Country Basketball League training on Thursday, relished being part of the Mermaids' Big V campaign.
"It was a really good experience, it was a bit surreal and I learned a lot," she said.
Sobey, who is fit to play after coming off the court in the preliminary final with a sore, said Noonan was a special talent who "flies under the radar".
"She is a gun. She is just strong, she is really tall," she said. "She has strong hands, can jump and is really elevated as well. She doesn't say much, she's very quiet.
"She has everything wrapped up into one. I would be surprised if she doesn't get picked up for something (representative-wise) in the years to come."
MORE SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.