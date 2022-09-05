The Standard

Merrivale's Paiyton Noonan aiming for two Warrnambool and District netball premierships on one day

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paiyton Noonan is one of Merrivale's up-and-coming netballers. Picture by Anthony Brady

EMERGING athlete Paiyton Noonan is chance to collect three premiership medallions in the space of a week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.