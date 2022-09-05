A team from Warrnambool has taken out Port Fairy Golf Club's first two-day women's tournament, while one woman took it as an opportunity to invite her three sisters to play their first round of competition golf together.
The club hosted the event Thursday and Friday, with 28 teams of four (112 players total) vying for the major prize.
Port Fairy member Ros Bromell said the tournament was an opportunity to invite her three sisters Angela Alcock (Gisborne), Felicity Dalgeish (Royal Melbourne) and Libby Gardiner (Catalina Country Club in Bateman's Bay) to Port Fairy to play their first competition round of golf together.
Bromell, 80, said the tournament was a fantastic initiative, and had a lot of fun with her sisters, affectionately named the Gardner girls (or GG girls) after their maiden names, on the golf course.
"Well because it was a new event, I sort of thought it would be fun if my sisters came," she said. "I emailed them, one sister was keen and one was doubtful, but once one said they were in, well the others weren't going to miss out.
"We've all been golfers for a long time.
Bromell said she got into golfing as a teenager when an aunt in Hamilton gave her a membership and her and her sister "one bag and a five iron".
She said the group, whose average age is 78, had a stronger first day at the tournament, but didn't play as well the second day with travel tiredness setting in.
Ultimately, it was a team from Warrnambool who won, with Muriel Aberline, Carole Macpherson, Rachel Howard and Robyn Hickey claiming the major prize of wet weather golf bags with a score of 176 points.
All up, 23 clubs were represented, with players travelling from Bateman's Bay, Rosanna, Kerang, Latrobe, Barham, Royal Melbourne, Gisborne, Beaufort, Chalambar, Talbot and Barwon Heads.
Port Fairy general manager Mitchell Grant said the feedback from the two-day format was positive.
"It's been a one day tournament in the past, this was our first two-day we had and we had a really good response from locals and further afield," he said. "We had teams from Melbourne.
"It was good for the town and for us (club) and promoting what we do."
He said it was good to see a Warrnambool team take out the win and continue a healthy rivalry between both local clubs.
"We didn't have a full Port Fairy team, we had members who brought guests out," he said.
"But I think one of the ladies from Warrnambool, it was her first tournament outside of Warrnambool so it's good to see those stories and them getting involved.
"It's good for the sport and the club, and we've got a healthy rivalry between the two clubs, we get along pretty well."
Grant said the club would look to make the two-day tournament an annual event.
"It'll be a yearly event we'll run," he said. "It may move around with dates and times, but the response was good so we'll continue on."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
