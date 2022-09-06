Statistics aren't the absolute be-all and end-all in team sport.
But what they do provide is an insight and a story behind a certain trend, or for coaches to properly analyse their opposition's strengths or weakness and vice-versa for their own team.
Advertisement
When putting Nirranda's all-conquering A Grade netball side under the microscope one thing is abundantly clear - the well-oiled machine Lisa Arundell has been instrumental in building is one win away from completing one of the most dominant seasons in recent memory.
It's perhaps one of the most supreme campaigns seen by a side in country and metro Victorian competition we've ever seen.
One obstacle does stand in the way of a perfect season - a hungry, determined Merrivale outfit who are really the only team to have pushed the Blues all the way this season and have the 2019 glory against the same team firmly sitting in the back of their minds.
Across the course of season 2022, the Blues have simply ruled the court at both ends.
Arundell's group has scored 1349 goals across their 19 matches this season, a staggering average of 71 goals per game.
That's over 300 goals more than the next best team in the competition in Merrivale, who itself possesses a well-rounded and dynamic attacking end.
Those numbers in isolation are scary enough, but for the majority of the season - up until the past month - the Blues, like many teams have battled injuries, COVID, illness and unavailability and have had to tinker the squad and manage the senior players to peak at the right time.
The Blues' most fruitful performance came against Kolora-Noorat with 94 goals, which is almost unheard of in netball and have scored 80-goals plus on five occasions throughout the home-and-away season, with only Panmure and Merrivale once topping the 70-goal mark.
It points to the squad's incredible understanding on every line and what is expected of them on game day.
Without a functional defensive end and a dynamic mid-court built off pressure the Blues wouldn't have the same opportunities to score so freely.
The remarkable attacking combination of Amanda Gilbert (634) and Steph Townsend (439) has yielded well over 1,000 goals for the season, with Chelsea Quinn contributing almost 400 herself.
The group did not score under 50 goals in a single match this season, pointing to consistency and depth - particularly in attack - when the squad was battling some injuries particularly through the middle of the season.
Speaking at the Warrnambool and District league awards last week, Townsend said the Blues' attacking trio had a great understanding of what works for them and how each complements the way they want to play.
"Coming into the season we weren't too sure how'd it work. But Lisa (Arundell's) been super directive in what she wants from all three of us and what our role is," she said.
"I've learnt a lot from Chelsea, even though she is so young.
"Her strengths are different to my strengths, and same with Amanda.
"You wouldn't think (Chelsea's) only just gone 21. She's very mature for her age and the way she carries herself on court, she's a very cool, calm, collected type of player."
Advertisement
The Blues not only score as efficiently and quickly as any team in the competition, but the defensive unit is virtually impassable.
Throughout the season so far - which includes the semi-final - the Blues have only let through an average of 25 goals per game, the lowest of just nine.
Adding to this, the Blues possess an average winning margin of 46 goals per game.
MORE SPORT:
Panmure A grade netball coach Kim Jamieson saw the Blues up close throughout the season and said one of the hardest things to stop is their dynamic mid-court and frenetic pressure from the defensive end.
Advertisement
She believes the defensive pressure - led superbly by team of the year keeper Lisa Anders - allows the Blues to have the luxury to be ruthless in attack.
"I think their dominance comes from mid-court, especially when you've got the likes of Jo Couch playing centre, she's a really, really hard person to work around," she said.
"I'd say defensively, the pressure is amazing - you've got Lisa Anders, Kate (Ryan), Cloe Marr there in the defensive end so it's difficult to get through that and then you have Jo as well. The pressure they put on is just amazing."
The Bulldogs mentor said the pressure up the court allows for the Blues to score as freely as they do.
"Once they are able to get it in attack, that's when you're buggered, basically," she said. "Once you've got it in there, those girls are going to shoot, it doesn't matter where they are. It's just about trying to stop them getting in there."
Advertisement
What will have the Tigers confident they can give the Blues a genuine shake - similar to 2019 - will be the fact that they're the only side which has managed to get within 20 goals in two matches throughout the season.
Both those matches - round four (17 goals) and the semi-final (19 goals) were brave efforts from the Tigers, who in patches were able to trouble the Blues and limit their insatiable desire to score rapidly. The third match between the two clubs came in round 13 when the Tigers were downed by 38 goals.
Jamieson said it would be hard to see the Blues drop the grand final at the Reid Oval, such is their overall dominance.
"I think Nirranda should take Merrivale and it'll be quite a big margin I would think," she said. "There's no way they're going to be able to stop it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.