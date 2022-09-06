A team from Warrnambool Springers Gymnastics Club has booked itself a ticket to next month's Victorian State Championships.
The Springers' Level 4 (division three) team, consisting of Naomi Kishinaka, 10, Olivia Emeny, 10, Phoebe Draffin, 9, and Georgie Milroy, 8, were crowned West Region's Champion Team at the regional championships held in Warrnambool on Saturday and Sunday.
Advertisement
Eight clubs (and more than 200 athletes) competed at various levels, with Level 5 gymnasts competing as individuals, and Level 3 in a separate invitational.
The Level 4 team competed as a team and executed a combination of floor, vault, beam and bar routines, their scores eventually making up a top three.
Kishinaka said it was fun to make a return to competition, with their six-hour-a-week training paying off.
"Last year we got denied because of COVID-19," she said.
Milroy, who also took out the Level 4 invitational, said it felt special to win the team event and take home a number of medals.
"This year we got the chance (to compete) and it was actually very fun," she said.
Draffin, whose favourite apparatus' are floor and bars, said she was looking forward to going to states in Geelong in October and improving her routines in the lead-up.
Springers coach Dean Mulholland said he was proud of all his gymnasts efforts.
"I was really proud of them (Level 4), they did extremely well," he said. "And the Level 5 girls performing some of the skills, where some had never done full routines before. They did very well to put everything in their routines."
Event coordinator and club administrator Brenda Jarry said it was fantastic to host the competition, which hadn't been held in two years due to COVID-19.
"It was good to have clubs as far as Mildura come and compete," Jarry said. "It was nice to see kids compete and they all came away with smiles on their faces whether they won or not."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.