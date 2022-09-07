The Standard

Warrnambool district umpire Andrew Lougheed to make senior grand final debut on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 7 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDFNL senior football umpires Zoe Fitzharding, Liam Wiese, Kyle Hutchins, Gavin Sell, Andrew Lougheed, Mick Lowther, Caitlin Kavanagh and Darren Wilkinson. Picture by Anthony Brady

Experienced umpire Andrew Lougheed admits there will be some nervous energy on game day but says he is simply excited to officiate a senior grand final for the first time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.