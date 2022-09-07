Experienced umpire Andrew Lougheed admits there will be some nervous energy on game day but says he is simply excited to officiate a senior grand final for the first time.
The passionate field umpire will run out alongside field umpires Mick Lowther and Gavin Sell for the Warrnambool and District league grand final between Nirranda and Panmure on Saturday at the Reid Oval.
Advertisement
Boundary umpires Liam Weise, Kyle Hutchins, Flynn ElHage and Caitlin Kavenagh, as well as goal umpires Darren Wilkinson and Zoe Fitzhardinge will cap off a strong team for the decider.
"It's been a long time coming, I've been with the association since 1988 and been in the centre since 1992. I had a bit of a break in the middle, but it's been enjoyable," Lougheed told The Standard.
"The two gentleman in the centre have done a few in the past so I'm excited for the opportunity to run out with them.
"Having the hiatus of COVID stoppages it was a bit of a surprise, but we're happy to finally get a game and officiate a grand final.
"We wish the two teams playing in the grand final all the best."
MORE SPORT:
After an involvement of over three decades as an umpire, Lougheed said his passion for the game had never wavered and praised the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association for its ability to nurture its members.
"I love being involved with football. For me personally, it's about the team we have out there, it's quite special I've known them for a long time and we have that shared passion for football," he said.
"Someone was watching us at the start of the season and we were out here training - they were going, 'who is this mob out here?'
"We have 70 year olds and 10-year-olds here so we cover a large age group, but we have a shared passion for umpiring so it was interesting to hear their perspective.
"It's great to be involved in that and have so many generations involved in sport."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.