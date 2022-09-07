Really just taking our time (is key), that's what we like to do, really work it around. It doesn't matter how many times it takes us to try and get in.- Isabella Baker
Koroit's Isabella Baker knows unlocking Cobden's defence will be a challenge in Saturday's Hampden league preliminary final at Port Fairy.
Advertisement
The Bombers defensive-goal-third is home to three of the competition's elite defenders - Nadine McNamara, Remeny McCann and Sarah Moroney - and has been a cornerstone of their success.
Baker, a 19-year-old attacker, says the Saints need to be patient when moving the ball up the court.
"Really just taking our time (is key), that's what we like to do, really work it around," she said.
"It doesn't matter how many times it takes us to try and get in.
"We just as attackers, use the line and go back and start again if their defence is really good, which it is."
The Saints and Bombers have met three times this year, with Koroit triumphing on one occasion.
Cobden, which is also strong in attack, won the most recent encounter 53-39 in the first round of finals.
Baker is expecting a tough contest but will benefit from her experience against the Bombers on the big stage.
As a 16-year-old in 2019 she played in Koroit's one-goal grand final win over Cobden.
"It is always nerve-wracking playing Cobden in a final but it's good to know we can do it," she said.
"All of us girls believe in us, so that's really good too."
The teenager is versatile in her positioning and moves between WA and GA.
In the Saints' semi-final triumph over North Warrnambool Eagles, she played GA, using her speed and agility to her advantage.
The Saints stuck with their starting seven for that match however coach Kate Dobson said she is confident in every one of her nine squad members.
Baker said her side was well-prepared for the clash with the Bombers and would be at full-strength.
"I know that we'll go out and we'll try hard and do our best we can," she said.
"Do what we do at training, that will help us on game-day to utilise our strengths."
Advertisement
The winner of Saturday's preliminary final will face South Warrnambool the following week in the decider at Reid Oval.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.