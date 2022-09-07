The Standard

Koroit Saints Isabella Baker pumped for prelim final against Cobden

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 7 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
Koroit youngster Isabella Baker knows defeating Cobden in a preliminary final will be challenging. Picture by Anthony Brady

Really just taking our time (is key), that's what we like to do, really work it around. It doesn't matter how many times it takes us to try and get in.

- Isabella Baker

Koroit's Isabella Baker knows unlocking Cobden's defence will be a challenge in Saturday's Hampden league preliminary final at Port Fairy.

