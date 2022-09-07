As a dual premiership winning player with Nirranda, Jason Lee knows better than anyone the importance of embracing grand final week and the significance of it.
The reliable Blue is preparing for another Warrnambool and District league grand final on Saturday and can't wait to pull on the jumper with pride for the community as a whole.
"(It's) very exciting for the club as a whole - not just for us players but for everyone behind the scenes. It's their outlet from work and life to come out to the football and netball and enjoy a day out," he told The Standard on the training track on Tuesday.
"You drive in and there's just a football oval and a few netball courts down the road so this is where all your local people come for a catch up during the week so it's important for the players but it's about more than the players, it's for those that put in so much hard work behind the scenes."
He says the club is grateful to be in the position it is and won't take qualifying for the grand final for granted.
"I've been lucky enough to play in a couple and I've said to a few of the boys this week that 'you'd rather play in one and lose than not play in one at all' so they can be a blur if you don't take in what the week is about," he said.
'It's just good to still be going and you want to be winning the game, but worst case, you got to play in it and you can walk off knowing you gave it your all."
Lee will play his 100th senior game in the grand final against the Bulldogs and admitted it came as a bit of a shock.
"It was a bit of a surprise to know I got to 100 to be honest, 'Harko' (coach Brayden Harkness) stitched me up a bit there but it's a nice achievement," he said.
"This club has become like a second home for me, you get away from work and it's a good distraction and social place.
"I'll look back on it but at this stage I want to make it a memorable achievement. It's all eyes on trying to win the game."
The renowned pressure player said the group understood the importance of being 'on' from the start of the match.
"We've got to bring intensity and be on from the first bounce - we know how good Banty's boys are, they can use the footy and they're hard and tough," he said.
"They've got the talent, we've just to got tick all the boxes - everyone that runs out needs to do their bit. If everyone carries their weight, we'll be fine. We know what works. We've been training for it all year.
'If we stick to what we know, we're confident it'll be good enough. We'll back our system in. We've got a lot of quality blokes running around."
