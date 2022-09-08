FOUR dynamic players are hoping to make an impact for their respective sides after being drafted into Hampden league preliminary final sides.
North Warrnambool Eagles and South Warrnambool both made two changes for Saturday's crunch match at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval.
The Eagles brought in dynamic goal-kicker Dylan Parish and utility Billie Smedts - who kicked the match-winner when the two sides met in a extra time qualifying final - with experienced ruckman Ben Mugavin and small forward Scott Morter omitted.
Archie Stevens, fresh off a VFL final with Carlton, and Josh Saunders (injury) will return to the Roosters' midfield. North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie said Parish and Smedts would complement their teammates.
"Billie has been playing onball, can go through a wing and play up forward as well," he said.
"Another thing Billie does, which goes under the radar a bit, is he's a really good organiser with structures, with getting people to play their roles.
"He really gives us that leadership and direction. Dylan, you talk about x-factor... he'll play forward and he'll have to have a good defender playing on him.
"We think the ground will suit Dylan as well. He can come in an have an immediate impact, he's pretty special in that regard."
Dowie said Mugavin, who has played 15 games this season and was best on ground in the 2019 grand final, was unlucky to miss out.
"He's done absolutely everything he can. He knows the end (of his football career) is nigh and he's had a fair bit of adversity to deal with too," he said.
"It's a credit to him, the way he's handled himself."
The experienced coach said it opted against taking three ruckmen - Nathan Vardy, Ben Kellett and Mugavin - into the game.
"Vards played really well last week, it was certainly his best game in the ruck and I think he's been saving himself a bit," he said.
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello said Saunders and Stevens were "100 per cent ready to go".
"It is going to be a reasonably contested game, like it was two weeks ago, so to have two ball winners come back in to our midfield (is great)," he said. "Josh's form was outstanding before his injury and Archie's had an unbelievable, consistent year."
Battistello said Myles McCluggage and Xavier Farley were unlucky to miss out.
"The our 12 o'clock (reserves) boys are still in there so they will get an opportunity to perform and who knows what the future brings," he said.
North Warrnambool Eagles v South Warrnambool
Saturday, 2pm at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: T.James, A.Sinclair, J.McKinnon
HB: A.Wines, L.Wines, T.Batten
C: J.Grundy, B.Jenkinson, M.Wines
HF: J.Bermingham, J.Lewis, D.Johnstone
F: N.Vardy, T.Porter, F.Jones
R: H.Keast, B.Kellett, B.Smedts
Int: D.Parish, J.Greene, J.Johnstone
South Warrnambool
B: L.Mullen, I.Thomas, S.Thompson
HB: H.Lee, L.Lual, B.Rantall
C: L.Youl, B.Beks, J.Henderson
HF: J.Hussey, S.Beks, W.White
F: D.Weir, J.Dye, M.Irving
R: A.Stevens, C.Gallichan, O.Bridgewater
Int: N.Thompson, J.Saunders, S.Kelly
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
