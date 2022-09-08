The Standard

Emmanuel College trio succeed at Victorian Clay Target Association School Students Championships

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 9 2022 - 12:17am, first published September 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmanuel College clay target shooters Dana Russell, James Wood and Bridie Mason. Picture by Matt Hughes

Year nine student James Wood headlined a successful Emmanuel College contingent competing at the Victorian Clay Target Association championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.