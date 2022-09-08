Allansford 13 and under co-coaches Chloe Janes and Sarah Murphy say they are proud of the growth of their squad ahead of a grand final appearance.
The Cats meet Dennington in the Warrnambool and District league 13 and under decider, with many of the netballers excited to make it to a grand final in their first year playing club netball.
"They're all very proud of themselves for this season," Murphy said.
Janes said the team had come a long way this year, exceeding expectations as a group.
"The growth we've seen from everyone across the team has been amazing," Murphy added. "Especially coming off not a lot of sport in the last couple years."
The coaches said their goal heading into the season was to win a few games here and there.
"Now here we are, the week of the grand final," Janes said.
She said the group had a good mix of natural athletes and leaders.
"Our girls have trained two times a week all season and just worked so hard," she said. "And they all just love their netball and are wanting to be there."
With nerves undoubtedly a part of the equation on Saturday, Janes encouraged the squad to take the game in their stride.
"Saturday is just another game for us," she said. "We're just going to go in, play a game of netball, not think about mistakes or the amount of people that are going to be there.
"We're proud of how far they've come... and as much as a win would be nice, we don't mind about the outcome."
The coaches agreed the club was in a strong position moving forward with all three junior netball teams making finals this year.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
