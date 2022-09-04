A regional doctor will be momentarily hanging up her stethoscope to stand for a seat in the state upper house.
Sarah Mansfield has topped the Western Victoria Greens' party ticket for the Victorian Legislative Council election in November.
The GP and Greater Geelong City councillor said her experiences in the health sector prompted her decision to enter politics at a higher level.
"There's only so much you can do as an individual practitioner," the 39-year-old said. "A lot of the problems people have are because of things that are going on in their social or physical environment."
Ms Mansfield said her upper house campaign on stronger climate action, political integrity, affordable housing and better regional public transport would be better addressed with a collective approach in parliament.
"We've all got our own unique identities as regional cities or smaller towns, but there are common issues throughout all of western Victoria," she said. "When it comes to things like or action on climate change, it's got to be a regional response. Public transport in Geelong is a major issue ... but we can't talk about it without talking about public transport in Ballarat and Warrnambool."
The mother-of-two unsuccessfully ran in the 2016 federal election for the seat of Corio before becoming a Geelong city councillor 2017.
She said she was working with Greens representatives to be the best advocate for the entire electorate. "We're going to have great lower house candidates running in every seat who will be the local representative for those communities," she said.
The Greens are yet to announce candidates for regional lower house electorates including South West, Lowan and Polwarth.
But Ms Mansfield said she was not worried about the preselection delay.
"I don't think there's an issue there," she said. "People who come out to support the Greens ... they understand our values as a party and that's what draws them."
