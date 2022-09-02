The Standard

Warrnambool's South West Medical Centre has just one part-time GP left

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Medical Centre has been forced to reduce its hours and advise patients of long wait times for appointments after being left with just one part-time GP when it had five permanent doctors just 12 months ago. Picture by Chris Doheny

South West Healthcare's GP clinic has been left with just one part-time doctor as it struggles to replace departing staff.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.