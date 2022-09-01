The planning application for a major housing development in Peterborough will have to be re-advertised after triggering a suite of objections as well as questions from the local council.
Warrnambool developer GOR Retreat Peterborough lodged an application for a proposed 33-lot subdivision at 8 Hamilton Street (the Great Ocean Road) in July. But in late August Moyne Shire Council sent an email to objectors saying the developer was amending the application.
Advertisement
The changes will reduce the number of proposed accommodation units and lots, as well as "providing more information requested by council". The application will then have to be re-advertised for further public feedback to determine whether objectors' issues have been resolved.
The development site originally received a planning permit for a large motel and restaurant back in 2014, but the project never advanced beyond a small slab of concrete being laid in the middle of an empty block. There were several objectors to the original plan, which went to the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal, but one objector said the new project was "even worse" than the previous one.
Moyne economy and place director Jodie McNamara said the council couldn't provide any detail on the amendments, or the council's requests for the developer to provide extra information.
"The amended application will be put on public notice in due course," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.