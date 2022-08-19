The Standard
Watch

Husband-and-wife Ash and Rhianna Burns to coach Hampden junior football, netball grand finals

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
August 19 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DYNAMIC DUO: Rhianna Burns and husband Ash Burns are junior coaches at Warrnambool and will lead their respective sides in grand finals on Sunday. Picture: Chris Doheny

A husband-and-wife team coaching grand final sides say it's important to nurture the next generation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.