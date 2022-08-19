A husband-and-wife team coaching grand final sides say it's important to nurture the next generation.
Ash and Rhianna Burns will lead Warrnambool teams in Sunday's Hampden league junior deciders at Reid Oval.
Ash coaches the Blues in under 16 football while Rhianna mentors their 15 and under reserves netball team.
Both will face cross-town rival South Warrnambool as they chase premiership success.
Their son Taijh will feature in the football decider and daughter Matilda in the netball contest.
Youngest son Darcy, 10, will run water for the Blues' football side while nephew Mason Porter will play for the Roosters.
Ash, 46, said it was a special achievement for his family.
"It is one of those grand final stories that sort of adds to the occasion," he said.
"It's not the main focus but we'll look back on it in years to come and cherish it as a family that it was a pretty unique situation we're in."
Rhianna, 44, said she had a different coaching style to her husband but both were equally as passionate about their roles.
"It's a unique thing. There's a lot of spreadsheets at our house," she laughed.
"I have a more gentle, gentle approach. I started off with the development groups so the girls I am coaching on Sunday I have coached since they were eight and nine, so it's been a nice journey with them."
Ash, who took on the head coaching role this year after time under Ken Radley as an assistant, said it was fulfilling to see players develop, on and off the field.
"We put a lot of time into it and we've done it by choice because we really want to invest in these kids," he said.
"I have watched these boys come up through under 10s, under 12s and under 14s.
"I have 27 boys to coach and it's all about building a rapport with them and relationships because they have been through a lot (with COVID-19 lockdowns) and they are still growing in body and mind.
"It's about nurturing them into being good people and trying to get them to play as high a standard of footy as they can, whether it's senior footy or representative footy."
Ash, who has the help of Maskell Medallist Jye Turland as assistant, said the players had embraced him as coach.
"They make me feel young - I know all the lingo," he said.
Ash and Rhianna, who met through work about 17 years ago and were married in 2009, want their players to embrace the moment.
Win, lose or draw, their proud of their respective teams' efforts following two COVID-19 interrupted years.
"Grand finals don't come around too often, so they are excited to be here on our home ground," Ash said.
"It's good for the club - we have parents making banners and just that whole grand final week, it's the best week of footy and netball for the year."
