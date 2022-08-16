BUDDING swimmer Abbie McNaught wants to tick off another goal from her to-do list.
The Grassmere-based Warrnambool Swimming Club member collected two medals at her first Victorian state short-course championships in Melbourne across the weekend.
McNaught, 12, is now hoping to record a qualifying time for next year's national championships.
She will become eligible for that competition at 13.
"I want to go to states for long-course and I am also aiming to get to nationals," she said.
"I just want to keep training consistently."
McNaught, who practises four times a week, made four under-12 finals at the state short-course meet where swimmers compete in a 25m pool.
She collected a silver medal in the 100-metre individual medley after completing the race in 1.11.76 and a bronze for her efforts in the 50m freestyle with a time of 28.20 seconds.
The Emmanuel College student, who started swimming competitively when she was nine, placed fourth in 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.
"I was ranked fourth in the 50m freestyle so I was really aiming to get a medal in that one," McNaught said.
"The others I wasn't expecting much, especially for the 100m IM because I was ranked eighth, so I just wanted to get into the finals for those ones.
"I think having a good block of training behind me before the meet helped."
McNaught, whose favourite subjects at school are English and science, said her younger sister Grace, 8, also swam.
McNaught also plays squad basketball for Warrnambool.
Warrnambool swimmer Sebastian Christie-Crane claimed bronze in the open 100m backstroke, touching the wall in 55.43 seconds.
