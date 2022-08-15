South Warrnambool excitement machine Luamon Lual knows there is plenty of hard work and sacrifice ahead in his football.
The 17-year-old dashing defender is relishing the opportunity to learn at NAB League level with the GWV Rebels and for Vic Country under 17s where he is turning heads with his talent.
On Sunday, the Emmanuel College student added to his credentials by captaining Vic Country under 17s to a 14-point victory against a combined NSW/ACT side in front of AFL recruiters at Craigieburn's Highgate Recreation Reserve.
I took a lot of great learnings out of being captain.- Luamon Lual
Lual said it was an honour to captain the country side and enjoyed the experience.
"It was good, obviously I'm very privileged to be in that position," he said.
"I took a lot of great learnings out of being captain on the weekend.
"I wanted to do well by my teammates and lead by my actions."
The youngster - who is aligned to the Western Bulldogs through its Next Generation Academy - has captaincy experience with South where he led his side to an under 14 premiership a few years ago.
Naturally gifted as a run and carry player, Lual said he was fine-tuning parts of his game, particularly defensively.
"I feel like I've been improving day-by-day which is good but there's a long way to go in terms of what 2023 looks like and what the future will be," he said.
"It's probably my defensive craft (I've been working on), my one-on-one contests, understanding where to position my body where I can impact the contests or push off and retrieve the ball."
Lual's in-form GWV Rebels sit fourth on the table ahead of a massive clash against Geelong Falcons on Sunday afternoon and said he was looking forward to finishing the year strongly and contributing at NAB League level.
"We've been good the last couple of weeks, hopefully we can continue that this weekend against a good side in Geelong Falcons," he said.
