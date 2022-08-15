The message is simple ahead of what is one of the most important weeks Russells Creek has had in over a decade: enjoy the occasion, the build-up and the aura of finals football.
The Creekers have been starved of Warrnambool and District league finals football for over decade, last reaching the top-five back in 2010, but despite a few wobbles this season a crunch elimination final against Merrivale awaits them on Sunday in what is expected to be a monster crowd at Warrnambool's Davidson Oval.
Playing-coach Dylan Herbertson said after a strong performance in the final home-and-away match of the season, a 97-point win against Dennington, the group was primed for the 'real stuff'.
"You can feel that momentum building up which is what you want heading into finals," Herbertson told The Standard.
"It's been a long time since we've been in finals, that in itself is very exciting for everyone involved at the club.
"To come against Merrivale in a final is big, we're one win each this season and hopefully come Sunday the boys enjoy the experience and things go our way."
The Creekers mentor - who has coached alongside Danny Chatfield this season - says the focus this week is not so much tactically but ensuring his players were aware of the occasion and being mentally in the game early.
He understands slow starts in finals matches can prove costly.
"From a coaching point of view not much changes this week to be honest, it's just about making sure the boys know what comes with finals footy," he said.
"It's going to be a lot more high intensity than what we've had and finals footy is about the team that settles the first, usually they're the one that comes out on top.
"Anything can happen in finals footy, once you get there you never know what can happen.
"You take it game-by-game, while it's the old cliche saying in sport it is what it is."
The Creekers went down to the Tigers just a couple of weeks ago by 37 points, but Herbertson said his group is in a strong position to respond strongly.
He believes the loss is a blessing in many ways.
"Our list is good, we're healthy which is great especially at finals time - there is always things to fine-tune, rarely you're playing your perfect footy," he said.
"That is one of the good things having played them just a few weeks ago - we can break down the game, where we went wrong, what we did right and it gives you hope you can make certain changes and execute where you need to in the game."
