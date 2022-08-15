The Standard

Warrnambool Rangers down Bacchus Marsh 2-0, move into fourth position in division one women's season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
STRONG SHOWING: Tiegan Kavanagh had an impressive game for the Rangers. Picture: Chris Doheny

The Warrnambool Rangers' division one women's team has moved a step closer to securing its finals position after clinching a 2-0 win against Bacchus Marsh on Sunday at home.

Local News

