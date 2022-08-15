The Warrnambool Rangers' division one women's team has moved a step closer to securing its finals position after clinching a 2-0 win against Bacchus Marsh on Sunday at home.
Paul Brathwaite's group had a season-high 16 players available for the Ballarat and District clash and despite the tough conditions managed to find the back of the net twice and lock down defensively to move into fourth spot.
The Rangers mentor said it was a vital win for his group.
"That's our eighth win for the year, it cements us into that top-four spot," he said.
"It was tough conditions, we didn't get all the rain the blokes got though but we got the wind.
"It was sort of a messy game but a grinding win, so it was hard. We had 16, which is the first time we've had that many on the field."
Brathwaite said there was some terrific individual contributions in the win.
"Laura Mirtschin is one of our experienced players, she lives about an hour and a half out of Horsham and she didn't play a lot early on and then she got injured," he said.
"She was initially only going to play away games but has played the last three and finishing off the season - she was great, kicked a goal, she's experienced and great wth the young girls.
"Tiegan (Kavanagh) kicked another goal, she's in the top five in the goal kicking in the league so she's doing really well and I thought our keeper Willow Smith did some fantastic saves and had a clean scoresheet."
The Rangers have one more game against Creswick on Sunday and will then have a bye to finish the home-and-away season.
Warrnambool's men's division one team also scored a vital win, defeating Bacchus Marsh 3-2 to stay in touch with second spot.
Horrible conditions greeted the players at the start of the game with a dominant first half setting up the win.
