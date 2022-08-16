Warrnambool College facilities and maintenance manager Phil Lawrence has expressed his disappointment at the recent damage to the Wenborn Oval's new hard wicket.
The oval - within the school grounds - is one of two home grounds of Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club Nestles.
Advertisement
Lawrence told The Standard golfers have been playing on the freshly laid wicket rendering it unusable.
He added it wasn't the first time the pitch had suffered extensive damage.
"Cricket Victoria gave us a grant last year to re-do the pitch and give us new turf and now somebody has been playing golf and took out big divots," he said.
"We've had reports from members of the public that they've seen people playing golf so it's definitely what it is, it's been caused by golfers.
"It's to the point where cricketers can't even use it now.
"This is the second or third time - a few years ago someone set fire to the pitch and previous to that somebody had done burnouts on the initial pitch.
"It's disappointing considering all the work and energy that went into the new pitch.
"It's only been down since last season, only 12 months so it's disappointing."
MORE SPORT:
While frustrated at the situation, Lawrence said work was work underway to scramble and get the pitch replaced before the cricket season starts in October.
He indicated he was confident a new pitch would be put in time.
"We've got to now get it replaced again and somehow before the season starts," he said.
"We've got to work on it straight away or we'll run out of time, it now needs to be done during school time so it'll be a disruption to the kids for a short period of time."
Nestles president Gary Maclean said it was a frustrating situation.
"It's disappointing, we got some grants and raised some money to get a nice big pitch and to have it damaged is frustrating," he said.
"We're hopeful the school will get a new one in, it should all come together."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.