Merrivale A grade vice-captain Cloe Pulling says the vibe around the club is electric ahead of the opening weekend of finals.
The Tigers defender has been there and done it before, having played a pivotal role in the 2019 Warrnambool and District league premiership and said there was something distinctively different about this time of the year.
"The hype around our club is really good, we've got all of our six netball teams in finals and three of our four footy teams in so it's so exciting," she told The Standard.
"Every game in finals is a tough game, sometimes in the season some games aren't as tough as others - finals just brings a whole new dimension to the game I guess.
"It's so different to the regular season, I'm not exactly sure why, I don't think anyone intends it to be but it is.
"We'll train Thursday night, keep it simple and keep it as relaxed as possible and go about our business week-by-week."
The Tigers are entering Saturday's qualifying final in Mortlake against Panmure in snarling form, coming off a 67-39 win against fellow finalist South Rovers.
"We're going along nicely, everyone's doing well, our bodies are feeling great," she said.
"Everyone is doing their part on a Saturday, the wins are just a reward of that I suppose."
Pulling is enjoying a strong season from an individual perspective and has adapted to a few role changes across the court.
"I am mainly a goal keeper for sure, but Chloe Lovell was injured early in the season and a couple of weeks when we had unavailability I was chucked in goals," she said.
"I am by no means a goalie but I guess we're a very defensive heavy side and I suppose I was the player that could be spared when we didn't have the numbers. I put my hand up at training one week and it was a bit of a laugh."
The two sides last met back in round 12, with the Elisha Sobey-coached side prevailing in a thriller, 38-35 on their home court.
Pulling expected the Bulldogs to be fired up for the match after a tough loss to minor premiers Nirranda to finish the home-and-away season.
"We are hoping to carry our momentum into the finals from our last few weeks," she said.
"We expect them to be pretty fired up but we feel we match up really even across the court. I think it'll come down to the day and which team is on, and which team isn't.
"I'd imagine it'll be another close game - they've got strength all over the court, down one end you've got Jess Rohan in defence and she's simply a phenomenal player and then they've got Millie (Mahony) who we lost from the 2019 season in goals. She's a pillar of strength down there.
"The last couple of times I've lined up on her and it is tricky, we're pretty good mates so it's always hard - once you're on the court you've got to do what you've got to do I guess.
"I reckon it's going to be another great contest and we can't wait."
