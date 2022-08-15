Man forced to administer own medication on bail due to lack of service supervision

UPDATE, Tuesday 12pm: A Portland man with significant mental health issues will be forced to administer his own medication on weekends due to a lack of service supervision.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa granted Tyrone Symonds, 31, bail on Tuesday.
The bail application was adjourned overnight while the man's lawyer attempted to find an alternative person to oversee his medication intake.
However that proved to be unsuccessful and the magistrate instead issued a strict bail condition that Mr Symonds administer the medication himself and then report immediately to the Portland police station.
Mr La Rosa said it would much prefer health authorities make themselves available seven days a week.
He said the bail condition was less than satisfactory but it outweighed the likely risk of Mr Symonds' mental health further deteriorating in custody.
The court heard that if remanded, the accused man would likely be placed in a residential mental health setting.
Mr Symonds was released on bail with a number of other conditions, including a 6pm to 9am curfew, that he not use drugs and he report to police daily.
He will appear in court again on September 1.
Earlier, Monday: The lack of support service weekend supervision has forced a magistrate to remand a 31-year-old Portland man in custody.
Tyrone Symonds, of Mitchell Street, was unsuccessful in his bail application on Monday in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court after magistrate Nunzio La Rosa decided someone would have to oversee that the accused took his medication.
Mr Symonds was charged with offences after allegedly screaming at a young Pilates instructor early Saturday morning that he would kill her after entering a Percy Street studio.
The court was told the woman fled and called her mum for help, who then contacted police.
Mr Symonds appeared upset when police arrived as he had what he claimed he bought was an ineffective shot of heroin the day before.
The court heard the 23-year-old woman was preparing the studio at 7.45am Saturday for an 8am class.
The woman realised she had left a door part open, but before she could close it Mr Symonds stepped in.
The court was told he was acting erratically and yelled at the top of his lungs he was going to kill her
"I want a shot of heroin, I don't know what's going on in this town," he said, before equally loudly threatening to kill her.
Mr Symonds told police he was a bit frustrated because he didn't have money for a drink or a smoke that morning.
"I had a shot (of heroin) yesterday and it was nothing," he said.
Lawyer Natasha Jayasuriya said the threat was her client "generally ranting".
She said Mr Symonds faced a consolidation of numerous other charges in court on September 1, he was currently being treated and a pre-sentence report was being prepared to send him to a rehabilitation centre.
Mr Symonds had already spent more than 20 days in custody on the other charges.
Ms Jayasuriya requested bail saying she expected all matters to be resolved on September 1, but police opposed him being released.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Paul Harris said Mr Symonds had to reach the exceptional circumstances threshold and he was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
He said the woman was extremely frightened after her ordeal.
"He's a risk to members of the public he subjects to threats," he said, adding the accused had a history of breaching both bail and court orders.
The hearing on September 1 is a large consolidation of offences committed between July 2020 and July last year.
The magistrate said Mr Symonds' medication regime had increased the amount of medication he was taking.
He said Mr Symonds had delusional beliefs and it was clear from material provided that his chronic psychotic disorder and a brain injury contributed to his actions.
Mr La Rosa said the accused's mental state had deteriorated in the past after he was incarcerated, he became increasingly agitated and may have to be housed in a mental health unit.
But, he said there was a concern he could potentially cease medication if released on bail.
The magistrate decided much stricter bail conditions needed to be imposed, including daily reporting to Portland police station, obey an overnight curfew and Mr Symonds had to take his medication daily.
Further inquiries revealed there was no one to ensure Mr Symonds took his medication on weekends.
The magistrate said the bail conditions had to be "married together".
The bail application was adjourned part-heard until Tuesday and Mr Symonds has been remanded in custody.
