A Peterborough couple aged in their 50s were taken to hospital after their car lost control and rolled multiple times on Sunday afternoon.
The pair were driving on the Cobden-Port Campbell Road, near Digneys Bridge Road, at Glenfyne about 3.30pm when the incident occurred.
Cobden police First Constable Gagan Singh said the female driver had a suspected broken arm and the man was also taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital as a precaution.
"They've lost control, misread the turn," First Constable Singh said. "Obviously its raining and wet. They've lost control and rolled multiple times and the car's ended up on its wheels."
He said the silver four-wheel-drive was significantly damaged and would be written off.
Units from Cobden CFA and SES were joined by ambulance crews from Camperdown and Cobden and police units from Cobden and Port Campbell.
First Constable Singh said the male passenger was out of the car when police arrived and the female driver, who was in shock, was still sitting in the vehicle.
Both the driver and the passenger were able to exit the car by themselves, he said.
First Constable Gagan Singh said a roadside breath test confirmed alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash but he said the wet conditions would have "definitely" contributed.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said a man and a woman were transported to Warrnambool hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.
