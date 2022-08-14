The Standard

Peterborough couple taken to hospital after car rolls multiple times

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
August 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rainy conditions: Couple taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital after the car they were in lost control and rolled multiple times at Glenfyne on Sunday.

A Peterborough couple aged in their 50s were taken to hospital after their car lost control and rolled multiple times on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.