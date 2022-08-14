The Standard

Warrnambool photographer captures southern right whales frolicking at Logans Beach

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 14 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Warrnambool photographer has captured some incredible images of southern right whales at Logans Beach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.