A Warrnambool photographer has captured some incredible images of southern right whales at Logans Beach.
Shane Smith spends up to six hours a day watching the spectacular mammals.
"The power of them coming out of the water is incredible," Mr Smith said.
"We have three baby whales at Logans whale nursery this year and they have been putting on a show."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
