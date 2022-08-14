Block offers uninterrupted Hopkins River views

An expansive block offering uninterrupted views of the Hopkins River is on the market.
Homeseeka Warrnambool recently listed a 3400-square-metre block on Motang Drive.
Director Paul Jellie said the block, which offers amazing river views and adjoins land zoned farming, was attracting good interest.
"It's a very rare offering," Mr Jellie said.
He said the property was expected to sell for more than $700,000.
Mr Jellie said he had noticed a slight reduction in inquiries with the recent interest rate rises, but there were still motivated buyers.
"In my opinion, the market is a healthy balance for both buyers and sellers," he said.
"There is a good variety of houses/units/blocks. The Warrnambool market is traditionally very steady without the extreme highs and lows of some markets."
Homeseeka also has nine blocks available in Scotts Road in Koroit.
The lifestyle blocks range in size from five to 11 acres.
"There has been a huge amount of interest in the blocks," Mr Jellie said.
Mr Jellie said properties in Koroit were in high demand.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
