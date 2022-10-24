Businessman applying for bail in the Supreme Court

UPDATE, Monday, 11.45am:
Warrnambool's Rodney Ryan is listed to apply for bail in the Supreme Court on November 3.
The Supreme Court confirmed there was a bail application listed for Thursday week.
August 9: Another 23 charges have been filed against a Warrnambool businessman involving three new complainants.
Rodney Ryan, 54, last appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court via video-link from prison on July 12, where police applied for an extension of time to continue investigations.
Mr Ryan was originally charged in May with assault, kidnapping, sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and two counts of sexual penetration of someone aged under 18.
Then in June police allege Mr Ryan attempted to pervert the course of justice and intimidated a witness.
Warrnambool court heard Mr Ryan intimidated the complainant by asking her to drop the charges and he convinced another person to do the same.
He also then faced new charges of breaching his bail conditions and breaching court orders.
He made an unsuccessful bail application and was remanded in custody.
Mr Ryan was expected to appear in court again on August 19 for a committal mention - a short administrative hearing where an accused may choose to plead guilty or not guilty, and where witnesses are identified for a future hearing.
On July 12 the court heard the hand-up brief was yet to be served.
Office of Public Prosecutions lawyer Daniel Dober asked for an extension and a four-week adjournment, which was opposed.
Will Parker, representing Mr Ryan, said it was his client's first time in custody, that no new charges had been laid and the court system was facing substantial delays.
He said police speculation about additional victims was an unfit basis to adjourn the matter given his client was in custody.
But magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the accused man was charged with "significant offences" and no purpose was served in short-cutting processes.
After that hearing, Warrnambool-based police sex offences and child abuse investigation team members reviewed other police investigations relating to Mr Ryan.
That review has now been conducted and another 23 charges have been filed.
Mr Ryan's total charges currently stand at 39 and police investigations are continuing.
The new charges involve three additional complainants dating back to 2015.
There are allegations of sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years, sexual penetration of someone aged under 18 and committing indecent acts.
Mr Ryan is now expected back in court on September 16.
Police are encouraging anyone with additional information to contact Warrnambool SOCIT officers at the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.