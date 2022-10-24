The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool businessman Rodney Ryan applying for bail in the Supreme Court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Businessman applying for bail in the Supreme Court

UPDATE, Monday, 11.45am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.