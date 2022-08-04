Koroit coach Chris McLaren admits there are no winners from Port Fairy's decision to forfeit its senior football match against the Saints.
The Seagulls announced on Thursday their inability to field a team, citing an insufficient number of players available for Saturday's Hampden league match.
"It's disappointing for Port Fairy. It's certainly not something they want to do. It's something they feel they have to," McLaren told The Standard.
"It's disappointing for them foremost but yeah it's disappointing for us as well.
"This time of the year everyone's looking to play.
"We've got two boys back from injury this week that have been out for a little while that would have played."
With two rounds remaining after the weekend, the ladder-leading Saints would want to be as match-fit as possible for the finals.
McLaren said his side could hold a "really hard" training session on Saturday in place of a game.
The forfeit could also impact players from both sides' chances at winning individual Hampden league awards.
Koroit's Sam Dobson (68 goals) is two majors shy of Portland's Thomas Sharp, who leads the league's goal-kicking tally.
A match against last-placed Port Fairy loomed as the ideal opportunity for Dobson to narrow the gap or overtake Sharp.
"Individual awards, the player involved I'm sure it means something to them," McLaren said.
"I'd be certain if you asked any of those (Koroit) players, whether it be a goal-kicking or if we had anyone that was near the pointy end of the Maskell Medal, that certainly wouldn't be the focus."
On Saturday the Saints were also set to hold community round celebrations that included a ladies' luncheon and junior football games.
Decisions on whether these activities will go ahead are yet to be made by the club.
Koroit's final two games are against Portland and Warrnambool.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
