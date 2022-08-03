The Standard

Former EMP premiership player Jessica Field signs with Geelong in player-coaching role

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
KEY RECRUIT: Jessica Field has joined the Geelong Cricket Club. Picture: Supplied

A former Essendon Maribyrnong Park premiership spinner and Victorian underage representative will return to Premier Cricket this season in a vital role for Geelong.

