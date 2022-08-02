Building a strong and inclusive family culture is high on the agenda for new Spring Creek Cricket Club captain-coach Daniel Buck.
The former Pomborneit batsman has signed at the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club for two years and will steer the ship for the club in just its second season since being established in 2021.
It will be the Camperdown-based cricketer's first senior coaching role.
"I'm really pumped for it - the opportunity to play and coach in a different league is really exciting," Buck told The Standard. "The opportunity in their second year is great and I'll try and put my own style forward and be able to mould it into something I want to do."
Buck said he wanted to take charge of a club which prides itself on support and inclusiveness.
"Winning culture would obviously be awesome, but we want to build a team culture where everyone gets around everyone," he said.
"A lot of clubs I've played at have been really family orientated and while I've only really met everyone on the Sunday just gone, there's a lot of families so I want an atmosphere where everyone can feel comfortable and get around the place."
The Strikers are set to play in division three and division four this season off the back of a successful inaugural campaign in 2021-22 which yielded a division three premiership.
Buck said the aim was to "play division two" next year and added the club was working hard to bolster its playing list.
"There's a couple (recruits), it's hard to get people out of clubs but there's a few I've played with but as a club we've got 48 or 50 registered names which is great," he said. "We'll wait and see when footy season comes to an end and we'll get into training and go from there."
