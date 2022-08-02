The Standard

Former Pomborneit batsman Daniel Buck signs as captain-coach of Spring Creek

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
August 2 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW COACH: Spring Creek has signed Daniel Buck as captain-coach for the next two years. Picture: Anthony Brady

Building a strong and inclusive family culture is high on the agenda for new Spring Creek Cricket Club captain-coach Daniel Buck.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.