Former Koroit footballer Clem Nagorcka has endured a luckless start to his stint with Geelong Football league powerhouse St Joseph's.
Nagorcka suffered a syndesmosis injury in round one against Colac and returned to the senior team in round 12, only to break his hand in a collision with an opponent.
The 20-year-old's season is hanging by a thread and he expressed disappointment with the situation.
"I haven't really had too many seasons where I've had this many injuries," he said.
"Every season I have had an injury or two but nothing as bad as this."
Joeys have almost secured finals qualification and sit fifth on the ladder with three games to play.
The side is two wins ahead of sixth-placed Grovedale and has a game in hand.
It plays St Mary's, Geelong West and Lara to end the season, with the top-five sides making finals.
The former Koroit Saint has returned to some light training a month on from his injury and said his hand was on the mend.
"I still can't move my little finger and it's still a little bit tender in the hand as well," he said.
"I have noticed a lot of improvement over the last week or two."
Nagorcka is unsure if he'll return for Joeys this season, due to the risk it poses for his employment.
He works as an electrician and was forced to take time off work for both injuries.
"I had two weeks off after my hand and had a few weeks off after my foot too," he said.
"Because it's impacted work so much I can't really afford to get injured again.
"And it's taken a toll on my mental health.
"If I did come back I probably would try and get back for the last round but I wouldn't be able to come straight back for finals I don't reckon."
Fortunately the youngster has received plenty of support from his coach and fellow players during his rehabilitation.
He also lives with four other St Joseph's players who have been checking in with him.
Nagorcka moved to Joeys after an impressive 2021 season with Koroit, playing all 12 games and being named in the best players on five occasions.
He said he noticed stark differences between the Hampden and Barwon leagues during his brief time on-field for Joeys.
"All the players are a lot younger and it's a lot more consistent," he said.
"There's not a whole lot of difference between the top players and the bottom players.
"It was quite challenging (to adapt to), especially, the first few practice matches we played, I found it a lot quicker than Hampden league.
"I found if you did turn the ball over it can really damage you when they get the ball back."
Nagorcka is yet to decide on his playing future for 2023 but said he thought his decision would be between Koroit or St Joseph's.
"I haven't made up my mind yet," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
