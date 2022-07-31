Warrnambool Mermaids will take confidence from a "workmanlike" performance into its upcoming Big V finals campaign.
Coach Lee Primmer was pleased with his team's ability to turn a four-point half time deficit into a 16-point win over Warrandyte Venom at the Arc on Saturday night.
"I thought we ran offence really good but weren't able to convert," Primmer said of the opening half. "We went out and broke up into groups and had a discussion, so the bigs, forwards and guards went to separate spots with a senior leader.
"Just how we could make some adjustments to impact the game in their positions and we came out and we held them for 13 points for the rest of the game."
In what was the final home-and-away game before finals, teenager Matilda Sewell starred with 14 points and eight rebounds going against a 6'6 opponent, while Amy Wormald was central in the win with 16 points and 15 boards, along with five steals.
The Mermaids finish the year third with a double chance in finals. They head to Camberwell on Saturday for a qualifying final.
"That's our short term goal, to be in the second semi final," Primmer said. "Or if we don't, we'll be in the first semi final and it'll be a last man standing situation."
Primmer said Wormald's presence on the court gave the Mermaids a new look against Camberwell.
"Both times we've played (Camberwell) this year Amy hasn't played," he said. "You can look at tape and they'll know she's a good player, but not having played her, she does a lot of other little things around the court that impact the offensives sets we run."
Warrnambool Seahawks finished their season off on a high, securing a nine-point win against Bulleen in what was Ollie Bidmade and Liam Osborne's 100th senior games.
Coach Alex Gynes said it was an arm-wrestle early before the Seahawks regained control with a 21-8 third quarter performance.
"We played quite well on the defensive end and we were aggressive on offence," he said. "That got us ahead a little bit and we were able to hold on."
Several individuals stepped up at various stages with James Mitchell (14 points, seven rebounds), Benson Steere (12 pts), Tim Gainey (11 pts), Riley Nicolson (11 pts) and Bidmade (seven pts, eight rebs, six steals) all contributing.
"Everyone chipped in, it was definitely nice, even though we're not in the finals mix, to finish on a win like that in front of a good crowd," Gynes said.
Gynes credited Bidmade and Osborne for their leadership on-and-off the court following their milestone performances.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
