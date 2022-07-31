Three Hampden-based Greater Western Victoria Rebels were influential in their side's 33-point NAB League win over Eastern Ranges on Saturday.
Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne (21 disposals, one goal), Warrnambool's Ethan Boyd (seven disposals in defence) and Koroit's Connor Byrne (11 disposals, two goals) were named in the Rebels' best players in the 11.16 (82) to 7.7 (49) victory at Mars Stadium.
Delighted Rebels coach David Loader said the side played "really, really well" in "tricky conditions" and spoke highly of the trio's performance.
"Ethan Boyd probably played his best game so far for the club. Boydy was pretty good," Loader said.
"Connor Byrne played really well after quarter-time. It's good for Connor as a bottom-age player to run in and get a little bit of form.
"Jamieson Ballantyne started to run back into a bit of form."
The Rebels led by 28 points at half-time and there were fears some wayward goal-kicking in the third quarter could come back to haunt them.
The home side kicked 1.9 in the penultimate term and held a lead of 28 with a quarter to play. The Rebels held strong and fixed their accuracy woes, kicking 4.1 to 3.2 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
"Even though we hadn't put them away on the scoreboard we were controlling the game," Loader said
"And then against the breeze in the last quarter we kicked four goals to three. Really it could have been a 10-goal win."
The result sees the Rebels move to seventh with two rounds to play. They face a stern test this weekend when they travel to Shepley Oval to face first-placed Gippsland Power.
"It's great to play the top side in it and our boys are going along nicely," Loader said.
"After a little bit of a slow start we've won five of the last seven games."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
