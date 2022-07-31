Staying focused wasn't an issue for South Rovers in its win against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
The Lions defeated the Power 49-30, cementing their spot in the finals with two rounds to play.
Lions coach Kylie Carter foresaw the clash with the winless Power as a danger game for her side.
"It was a really good win," she said.
"We never get complacent with anyone. So we talk about keeping up that intensity and playing our game.
"We talked about how they've got nothing to lose and everything to gain by knocking some teams off.
"We wanted to get back on the winner's list."
Lena Wright continued her stellar season for the Rovers, scoring 37 goals to be named her side's best player.
Power coach Carolyn Carlin was impressed by the improvement her young side had shown.
"From the first round we played them it was 58-30, so to get to 49-30 was a super effort by the girls," she said.
"It felt like a win for us today.
"The girls just fought it out."
The Lions face Allansford (ninth) and Merrivale (second) in their final two matches.
"I'm expecting Allansford to be pretty tough next week and then the same with Merrivale the following week," Carter said.
"(It's a) tough run in, get some good runs on the training track and go from there."
The Lions mentor said her side needs to "maintain that consistency" in the future.
"If something goes wrong just being able to transition really quickly from attack to defence," she said.
"This time of the year you just want to be hitting your straps really."
Meanwhile, Russells Creek's finals hopes are alive and well after its triumph over Allansford.
The Creekers won 48-43 in a result that their coach Stacy Dunkley described as "amazing".
"I'm really, really happy with the girls," she said.
"I knew that was one of the games leading up to finals that we could potentially win.
"To come out with that and have such a ripper of a game was just unreal.
"The vibe was like it was a final."
Dunkley said she was impressed by her charges' determination.
"We fought out four quarters and we did not give up. So every single player on the court put in.
"Redemption was one of the keys. Last time we played Allansford they were really into my juniors and trying to get inside our heads."
Russells Creek now sits sixth, two wins behind fifth-placed Dennington, with two rounds to play.
They play Merrivale next week before facing the Dogs in a match that could see the winner play finals and the loser miss out.
