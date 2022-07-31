The Standard

South Rovers guaranteed finals after convincing win over Kolora-Noorat in Warrnambool and District league

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 31 2022 - 9:05am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PASS: Zahra Walker looks for a South Rovers teammate to pass to. Picture: Matt Hughes

Staying focused wasn't an issue for South Rovers in its win against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.