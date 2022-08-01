Brierly-Christ Church's newest recruit Damon Cooper says his decision to leave Russells Creek came down to wanting "a change".
The Bulls announced on Sunday they had signed the specialist batter, who spent the last three seasons with the reigning premiers.
"(I wanted) something a bit different," Cooper said on his motive for moving Warrnambool and District Cricket Association clubs.
"Just (to) keep the enjoyment for cricket going I guess and get an opportunity there to do something different."
Cooper is already familiar with some of his new teammates and said "they're all good blokes".
"They all just love their cricket so that's why I wanted to go across," he said.
"Everyone just lives and breathes it over there."
Cooper spent four seasons at Jetty Flat where he won division one premierships in 2018-19 and 2020-21.
Last season he scored 161 division one runs at an average of 17.9, with a high score of 62.
Cooper will retain fond memories of his time with the Creekers.
"I definitely enjoyed it and had a lot of success which was good," he said.
"I didn't do as well as what I would have hoped, so I'm hoping I can get a few runs over here and get back into some good form."
Performing on-field and having fun will be Cooper's focus with the Bulls.
"I just want to enjoy my cricket at the moment," he said.
"I'm not looking too far into it. (I'm just hoping to) make a few runs and that sort of stuff. Build a few partnerships.
"Just to help the team out would be good too.
"I can't wait to get stuck into it."
It remains to be seen where the Bulls will utilise Cooper in their batting order. He spent the majority of last season batting at number five for Creek's division one side.
"Well wait and see I reckon," he said.
