Warrnambool Wolves coach Corrie Shields says his side can't "expect anything" after it claimed the South West Victoria division one minor premiership trophy on Saturday.
The Wolves are yet to lose a game this season and sealed the trophy with their 2-0 home win over Corangamite Lions.
Advertisement
Paul Docherty and Andrew Faust scored for the hosts, bringing their season tallies to 14 and 10 goals. Docherty leads the league with five more goals than Portland's Dylan Murray in second.
"The boys deserved it," Shields said.
"The boys played brilliantly on Saturday night against Corangamite but played a high level the whole season.
"It was definitely well-deserved."
Shields agreed that with the minor premier tag comes extra pressure.
The boys played brilliantly on Saturday night against Corangamite but played a high level the whole season. It was definitely well-deserved.- Corrie Shields
"You might expect to win, because you've beat them (teams) twice already in the season," he said.
"But finals every team goes in mentally prepared differently to other games."
The Wolves have a bye next week before finishing the regular season against the second-placed Stawell Pioneers.
Shields is hoping the Wolves can finish the regular season unbeaten with a win against the Pioneers.
The two sides met in round seven with the Warrnambool-based side triumphing 3-2.
The Wolves coach is pleased with how his team is shaping up ahead of finals.
"There isn't many positions or parts of our game that I want to improve on," Shields said.
"It's just trying to not get too big a head before the finals come in.
"That's probably the most important thing.
"The team's looking as good as it's ever been. It's one of the best teams I've played with collectively.
"The team's looking extremely strong."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the Warrnambool Rangers defeated Hamilton 7-1 on Sunday to earn their second win of the SWV division one season.
Benjamin Hawkins scored himself a hat-trick for the Rangers while teammates Benjamin Harkin and Darcy Johnstone contributed two goals each.
Hawkins has four goals for the season, Harkin two and Johnstone four.
The Rangers sit sixth on the ladder with matches against fourth-placed Port Fairy and fifth-placed Corangamite Lions remaining. When the Rangers met the Lions in round seven the Rangers triumphed 4-1, in what was their first win of the season.
MORE SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.