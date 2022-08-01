The Standard

Warrnambool Wolves claim South West Victoria minor premiership, undefeated with one round to play

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:43am, first published 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOY: Warrnambool Wolves celebrate after claiming the South West Victoria Football Association division one minor premiership. Picture: Brett Gasper

Warrnambool Wolves coach Corrie Shields says his side can't "expect anything" after it claimed the South West Victoria division one minor premiership trophy on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.