The Standard

Hampden league opts to live-stream 2022 Maskell Medal into club functions

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REIGNING CHAMPION: North Warrnambool Eagles' Jett Bermingham won the 2021 Maskell Medal. Picture: Morgan Hancock

HAMPDEN Football Netball League will break with tradition and beam its senior best-and-fairest counts into clubrooms in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.