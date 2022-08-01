HAMPDEN Football Netball League will break with tradition and beam its senior best-and-fairest counts into clubrooms in 2022.
The league has opted for a live-stream option for the Maskell Medal, allowing each of its 10 clubs to host a fundraising function on Sunday, September 11.
Advertisement
It usually hosts a celebration with members from each club invited to attend while its 2021 event was a radio call, given COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
Hampden league administrator Michael Farrow said the club fundraiser option was tabled to clubs and well received.
"At this stage it will be a Youtube (feed) into every club, so the count will be done in the FitzMedia Studio and the link beamed into each club," he said.
"Each club will be able to run their own function and we will still advise clubs of who is in the running for every award so they can have their netballer or footballer there on the day.
"I think at this point in time we're endeavouring to have an executive member at every club so we'll be able to have trophies there."
Farrow said the change was implemented "for a number of reasons".
"It's a revenue stream for the clubs," he said.
"Players can celebrate a bit more with their teammates if they win too."
Farrow said the counts were likely to start at midday, as per past years.
The league's junior vote count - all junior netball and under 16 and under 14 football - will be on Monday, August 29 at Warrnambool Racing Club.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.