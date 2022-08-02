The Standard

Bec Kavanagh joins Jemmah Lynch as co-coach at Old Collegians in 2023

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW FOCUS: Old Collegians' Bec Kavanagh has taken up coaching after she was sidelined this season with an ACL injury. Pictures: Anthony Brady

Bec Kavanagh fully expected to walk away from netball for a year after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament last season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.