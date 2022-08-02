Versatile Russells Creek youngster Blair Hewett says the side has emerged from a mini form slump ready to build towards its peak football for Warrnambool and District league finals.
The third-placed Creekers returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 117-point thumping of Allansford following tough losses to fellow contenders Kolora-Noorat, Nirranda and Panmure.
The winger said the losses had spurred his side into action.
"After the last couple of weeks with the losses and that, the energy and excitement is back after the good win on the weekend (against Allansford)," he said.
"Hopefully it's all uphill from here for the group, get rid of the bad ones now and finish off strong and have a good run in the finals.
"I think for everyone we didn't like the losing feeling, and we wanted that high again."
Hewett is a vital component of the club's premiership aspirations through the midfield, stringing together 15 senior games this season in what has been a breakout campaign.
"I'm just trying to play my game I suppose and contribute," he said of his own season.
He added the focus for the side was to finish the regular season on a high, starting with a crunch clash against Merrivale away from home and said the motivation was high to make a splash in finals.
"Winning the last few games will give us that motivation in finals to keep us going, but I don't think we're focusing on the ladder as such, we're just taking it game by game," he said.
"Hopefully we can shut down the bigger names and make a bigger name for ourselves I suppose. It's been a few years since Creek have made finals which is exciting."
