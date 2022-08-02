The Standard

Russells Creek midfielder Blair Hewett a vital player in premiership push

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 2 2022 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG ROLE: Russells Creek wingman Blair Hewett at training on Tuesday night. Picture: Anthony Brady

Versatile Russells Creek youngster Blair Hewett says the side has emerged from a mini form slump ready to build towards its peak football for Warrnambool and District league finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.