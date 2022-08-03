Still in touch with this year's award, the Blue is also chasing the league's all-time record for goals kicked, needing 50 more to surpass Tony 'Rusty' Russell's record of 1020. Had a season-best return of 15 goals against Port Fairy in round eight before a quieter period saw the full-forward kick six goals in six games. Returned to better form with five goals against Cobden on Saturday.