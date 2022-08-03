The race for this year's Hampden league leading goal-kicker could come down to the final round, with a number of players capable of major hauls.
The Standard takes a look at where the top 10 stands.
Advertisement
70 goals - Tom Sharp (Portland)
The former coach has been a revelation in a deep forward role this year, doubling his total goals from his past three seasons (33) in just 15 games this year.
Has the consistency to contribute each week, kicking three goals or more in all but one game, including two bags of nine against Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
68 - Sam Dobson (Koroit)
The first of three Saints in the top-10, a season-high 11 goals against Camperdown last week launched Dobson, who played deeper that day, within reach of Sharp's lead with three rounds to go.
Won the league award in 2015 and is to be one of the league's best players with his endurance and ability one-on-one to create separation. Has a knack of scoring a bag, with four games this year yielding eight or more goals.
60 - Jason Rowan (Warrnambool)
An eight-time Hampden league leading goal-kicker (and two-time Warrnambool and District leader), Rowan remains one of the best forwards in the competition.
Still in touch with this year's award, the Blue is also chasing the league's all-time record for goals kicked, needing 50 more to surpass Tony 'Rusty' Russell's record of 1020. Had a season-best return of 15 goals against Port Fairy in round eight before a quieter period saw the full-forward kick six goals in six games. Returned to better form with five goals against Cobden on Saturday.
49 - Sam Gordon (Camperdown)
The Magpies' skipper led the goal-kicking tally last season, and while he hasn't seen the same level of return this year, is still as dominant on his day. Gordon's ability to take contested marks and find his teammates on a lead stands out. The forward kicked a season-high 13 goals against Port Fairy in round 14. Missed two games this season.
44 - Nathan Vardy (Nth W'Bool Eagles)
The former AFL big man missed three games with a groin injury but has been fairly consistent hitting the scoreboard when on the field. Has kicked six goals or more in five games.
37 - Will Couch (Koroit)
With multiple scoring options at the Saints, Couch is the model of consistency, often kicking three to four goals a game. The clever forward said earlier this season he had changed the way he plays in recent years, focusing more on the team than his individual goal tally.
Advertisement
35 - Darcy Russell (Hamilton Kangaroos)
Russell - Hamilton's key target up forward - kicked a season-high 10 goals against Port Fairy. Coach Hamish Waldron said this week Russell was a player to build his team around, with the developing Roos determined to rise up the ladder next season.
34 - Jack Dye (South Warrnambool)
A first year recruit at South Warrnambool, Dye is a dynamic threat up forward.
He not only scores goals but works higher up the ground to set up his teammates. Produced a stand-out game against Portland with five goals in round nine.
Advertisement
31 - Jarrod Korewha (Koroit)
Another in this year's top-10 to have won the league award before (2018).
Missed four games with a shoulder injury though is expected to return this week.
The agile tall a period of dominance from rounds 3-7, kicking 27 goals but was quiet in his seven other appearances. Managed 10 against Terang Mortlake in round three.
28 - Dylan Parish (North Warrnambool Eagles)
Advertisement
Missed six of a possible 15 games this year but impacts when on the field. The smart goal-kicker in big performances against Port Fairy, Hamilton and Warrnambool. Returned last round after a three-game lay off.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.