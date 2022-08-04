Hampden league club forfeits senior footy game

Updated: 1.30pm
Port Fairy has forfeited Saturday's senior Hampden League clash against neighbouring rival Koroit due to an unprecedented number of players being unavailable.
President Noel Black said in a statement released a short time ago 64 per cent of its senior list was unavailable for Saturday's game.
"Season 2022 has not been without its difficulties for the senior football squad as many players have faced illness and major injuries throughout the year, rendering them unavailable for weekly selection," he said.
"As this continued throughout the season, fewer players were available, culminating this week where the coaches and selection committee were faced with numbers that were deemed unviable to ensure player welfare and safety."
Black said the decision was made to ensure its under 18.5s "play within their own age group".
Port Fairy's under 18.5 team will face Koroit at a time to be confirmed.
Earlier, 11.30 am
Port Fairy Football Netball Club is scrambling to try and field a senior football team this weekend.
It's understood the Seagulls have an unprecedented injury list and club officials will not know until training on Thursday night if they have enough players to take to the field.
After 15 of 18 home-and-away rounds Port Fairy sits at the bottom of the Hampden league senior football ladder.
The Seagulls are scheduled to play ladder leader Koroit at Koroit's Victoria Park on Saturday.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said he had not been told there was a doubt about whether Port Fairy would field a senior team.
Port Fairy has had issues fielding a reserves football team throughout this season.
Long-time senior journalist
