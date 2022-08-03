The Standard

Save our saleyards: Farmers rally to keep Warrnambool saleyards from closure

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated August 3 2022 - 8:38am, first published 6:15am
Saleyards loss would be a 'disgrace', say upset farmers

The potential loss of Warrnambool's saleyards has been labelled a "bloody disgrace" by farmers who on Wednesday called for councillors to spend money on upgrades.

