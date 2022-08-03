Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan can now add All-Australian skipper to his name.
O'Sullivan leads a 23-player strong AFL Under 16 All Australian team following his stand-out national championship campaign for Vic Country.
With players named in their best position, O'Sullivan was awarded All Australian ruck rover while his leadership credentials were touted with the captaincy nod.
The 16-year-old won the Kevin Sheehan Medal as the best and fairest player during the July carnival, as well as MVP for his Vic Country squad, which he co-captained. O'Sullivan averaged 27.3 disposals and 5.3 clearances a game.
He has lined up for two senior games for Koroit this year after making his debut in round 11, while also playing APS football with Xavier College, where he boards.
He is affiliated with NAB League outfit Oakleigh Chargers.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
