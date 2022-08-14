Motorists were slugged with almost $300,000 in fines at a Warrnambool intersection in the 2021 calendar year, new data shows.
Periods of COVID-19 lockdowns, travel restrictions for both metro Melbourne and regional visitors were in place during the year as were work from home guidelines which impacted the number of people on the roads and the number of fines issued.
Advertisement
Figures from the Cameras Save Lives website showed drivers forked out $299,490 for speed and red light infringements at the Raglan Parade and Mahoneys Road intersection.
There were 988 fines issued over the 12-month period at the city's only speed and red light camera.
The peak holiday period was the most lucrative with 501 fines issued in January to March 2021 at a cost of more than $144,000.
From April to June, motorists received 346 fines at a total cost of almost $97,000.
The number of fines issued in the second half of the year dropped dramatically,
Only 69 motorists were fined in July to September at a cost of more than $25,800.
During this time Melbourne residents were banned from unauthorised travel to regional Victoria.
The following quarter, October to December, was slightly higher with 72 infringements issued at a cost of more than $32,600. During this time, Greater Melbourne was under Stay at Home COVID-19 restrictions and one of its longest lockdowns for 78 days from August 5 to October 21, 2021, which could be one reason for the decrease in fines.
The number of fines issued in the second half of 2021 (more than $58,500) were considerably down compared to the same six-month period in 2020 (almost $150,000).
Of the almost $150,000 worth of infringements issued in the second half of 2020 - almost $135,000 of the 470 fines were collected from October to December, with only $15,000 and 54 fines issued in July to September.
It was during this time that Greater Melbourne was under Stay at Home COVID-19 restrictions and one of its longest lockdowns from July 9 to October 27 - a total of 111 days.
Regional Victoria was also placed in Stage 3 lockdown with four reasons to leave home during this time.
The Warrnambool camera set-up, at traffic lights on the eastern outskirts of the city, was installed late 2009.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.