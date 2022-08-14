The Standard

Warrnambool speed camera brings in almost $300,000 in 12 months

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
August 14 2022 - 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAUGHT: The city's speed camera.

Motorists were slugged with almost $300,000 in fines at a Warrnambool intersection in the 2021 calendar year, new data shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.