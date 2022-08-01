The Standard

Dixie woman fronts Warrnambool Magistrates Court over death of passenger

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:12am, first published 5:06am
Woman charged with culpable driving allegedly posted photo of fiery crash before calling 000

A Dixie woman accused of killing a man in a fiery crash on Saturday morning allegedly shared a photo of the vehicle on fire on social media before calling for help, a court was told.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

